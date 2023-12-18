Eight members of WVU's College Cup team are eligible for the draft

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tuesday could be another historic day for WVU men’s soccer.

Eight players from West Virginia’s first College Cup team are eligible for Tuesday’s MLS SuperDraft, which begins at 3 p.m. Eighty-seven picks will be made across three rounds as MLS clubs begin their preparations for the 2024 season.

The Mountaineers made a plethora of program history this season, winning a program record 17 matches and reaching the national semifinals for the first time.

On the heels of that historic season, the following Mountaineers are draft-eligible:

Ryan Baer (defensive midfielder)

Max Broughton (center back)

Marcus Caldeira (forward)

Carlos Hernando (center back)

Frederik Jorgensen (left back)

Jackson Lee (goalkeeper)

Luke McCormick (attacking midfielder)

Yutaro Tsukada (left winger)

The MLS SuperDraft pool features more than 388 eligible players who compete at the collegiate level or for MLS NEXT Academies. The list of eligible players in the draft pool is subject to change until the draft begins, according to the MLS website.

The MLS has expanded its draft eligibility rules this year. For the first time, college sophomores and juniors can be selected.

Additionally, players with remaining collegiate eligibility who are drafted could return to college to compete for up to two more years. During this window, the drafting team would retain the selected player’s rights.

Such a rule would not apply to a player like McCormick, who completed his fifth and final year of eligibility at WVU this season. It could potentially apply, for example, to players like Caldeira, Broughton and Jorgensen. Caldeira, who just completed his sophomore campaign, tied for the team lead in goals with 12, while Broughton and Jorgensen, who completed their junior seasons, played key roles on the back line for head coach Dan Stratford’s team.

Tsukada, who tied for the team lead in goals with 12 and led the Mountaineers in assists with nine, appears to be West Virginia’s most likely draft prospect. He was named a United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-American, while Caldeira earned second-team laurels.

Additionally, Caldeira, Tsukada, Jorgensen, Lee and McCormick each earned All-Sun Belt distinction this season.

Since 2005, 11 Mountaineers have been drafted by MLS teams, including Stratford and assistant coach Nick Noble. The former WVU goalkeeper was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in 2007, and still stands as the only first-round pick in program history.

The 2007 draft also marked the only occasion in which multiple Mountaineers were taken in the same draft.

In 2018, midfielder Joey Piatczyc was chosen at No. 84 overall by New York Red Bulls. He is WVU’s most recent draftee.

Other noteworthy draft picks include 2017 selection Jack Elliot, who notched a brace for Philadelphia in the 2022 MLS Cup, and 2012 selection Ray Gaddis, who has played in the MLS for more than a decade.

MLS SuperDraft 2024 will stream live on MLS Season Pass.