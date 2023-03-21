MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Senior Conrad Molinaro of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team has been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-America Men’s Swimming & Diving Third Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators.

Molinaro is the fifth Mountaineer in program history to receive this honor and the first since 2017.

“Very happy for Conrad. This is a great way to finish his career as a Mountaineer,” head coach Vic Riggs said. “Conrad has worked extremely hard in and out of the pool and to see him recognized for his accomplishments is great.”

Earlier in the season, Molinaro was named to the CSC Academic All-District Swimming & Diving Team, in addition to seven other Mountaineers.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.50 cumulative undergraduate or graduate GPA.

The Murrysville, Pennsylvania, native is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and has previously been named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll and Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. He also was a recipient of the 2022 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award.

In the pool during the 2022-23 season, Molinaro finished first (49.10) in the 100 fly consolation finals during the Big 12 Championships on Feb. 22-25 in Austin, Texas. Against Villanova on senior day, Molinaro took fourth place in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 58.92. Against Pitt on Jan. 14, he placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (57.30) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (51.87).

Additionally, he was one of 14 members of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams to compete at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open from Dec. 1-3, placing 67th (1:07.40) in the 200 free.