Huggins continues to construct impressive transfer class ahead of 2023-24 campaign

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins’ team has secured a commitment from another transfer.

Former Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle intends to transfer to WVU to continue his collegiate basketball career, according to a post on the athlete’s Instagram page.

Battle recently completed his junior season at Montana State, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament in March. He led the team in scoring average with 17.7 points per game and hit 53 3-pointers.

Montana State won the conference tournament title in the Big Sky, earning an automatic big to the NCAA Tournament. It fell to Kansas State in the opening round.

Battle boasts three years of Division I experience, including two seasons at the Power 5 level. Prior to joining Montana State, he played two seasons at Washington.

Battle is the third transfer to commit to WVU this offseason, joining fellow guard Kerr Kriisa, formerly of Arizona, and forward Jesse Edwards, formerly of Syracuse.

Other recent transfers include Jose Perez, who enrolled at WVU last fall but was ruled ineligible for the 2022-23 season, and Omar Silverio, who also previously played at Manhattan and committed to WVU in early March.

The 2023-24 nonconference schedule for WVU men’s basketball was released earlier this month. The regular season will begin on Nov. 6 against Missouri State.