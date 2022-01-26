Mountaineer baseball tandem earns Preseason All-Big 12 nod

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Senior outfielder Austin Davis and junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Watters of the West Virginia University baseball team have been named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.

In all, 18 players were selected to the team, as voted on by the league’s nine head coaches. The Mountaineers were one of four Big 12 teams to have multiple players named to the squad.

Davis, an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2021, returns to the Mountaineers after hitting a team-best .320 last spring. The Orlando, Florida, native tallied 11 extra-base hits, including nine doubles, with 28 runs and 18 RBI. Additionally, he stole 17 bases last season, good for No. 2 on the team.

Davis is a career .300 hitter with 35 stolen bases in 109 career games played.

A native of Rocky Gap, Virginia, Watters finished 4-1 with a 3.33 ERA in 19 appearances last season. He logged 53 strikeouts in 27.0 innings of action and tied for the team lead with four saves. What’s more, opponents hit just .165 against Watters in 2021.

Watters was named to the Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List by the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) last year, the third Mountaineer reliever to be selected to the national list.

The Mountaineers begin the 2022 campaign on Friday, Feb. 18, against Central Michigan in Conway, South Carolina. The squad’s home opener is slated for Tuesday, March 1, against Canisius at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

In addition to the league’s preseason team, the 2022 Big 12 Preseason Poll will be announced on Thursday.