Mountaineer GameDay 2021 Signing Day Special set for Wednesday night

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The next step on “the climb” is coming up this week.

National Signing Day for Division I football is set for Wednesday, and throughout the day, Gold and Blue Nation will bring you in-depth coverage of WVU’s next signing class.

After the ink is dry on every National Letter of Intent, Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone will break down the day’s events during the Mountaineer GameDay 2021 Signing Day Special, which airs Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on the following stations:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

WDVM (Hagerstown

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

The Mountaineer GameDay 2021 Signing Day Special will feature exclusive interviews with head coach Neal Brown, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley, as well as instant reaction to the biggest signings and surprises of the day.

Fans can also receive the latest details on new signings by following our National Signing Day tracker at GoldAndBlueNation.com. The tracker will be updated every time WVU receives a new letter of intent from a recruit.

