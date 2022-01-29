Mountaineer GameDay: Arkansas

Fayetteville, W.V. (WVNS) -- Calling all witches, wizards, and muggles, it's going to be a magical weekend in Fayetteville.

Buckbeak the Hippogriff and his magical friends are ready for a wizarding weekend. Shops and storefronts in downtown Fayetteville have been turned into wand shops, potions classes, Gringotts Bank, and more.