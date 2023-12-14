MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get ready for the postseason with the 2023 Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special.

Before the Mountaineers battle the Tar Heels Dec. 27 in Charlotte, tune in to Mountaineer GameDay for a complete preview of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Live pregame coverage from Bank of America Stadium airs from 3-5 p.m., leading up to a 5:30 p.m. kickoff in the 40th bowl game in WVU football history.

Nick Farrell will anchor Gold and Blue Nation’s team coverage from the Eastern Buildings Studio in Morgantown. Mountaineer Football Insiders Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will provide live updates from the stadium.

Join us for pregame insight from head coach Neal Brown, a complete scouting report on the Tar Heels, Keys to the Game with veteran West Virginia sports broadcaster Scott Nolte and so much more.

The 2023 Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special airs from 3-4 p.m. on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Live pregame coverage continues from 4-5 p.m. on the following Nexstar stations in the Mountain State:

WBOY-NBC and WBOY-ABC in Clarksburg

WOWK-CBS in Charleston

WTRF-ABC in Wheeling

WVNS-CBS in Beckley

The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will kick off Dec. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and will air live on ESPN.

Fans can view postgame coverage from the bowl game Dec. 29-30 during the season finale of The Neal Brown TV Show. Check your local TV listings for more information.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.