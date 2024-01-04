MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer GameDay returns to television screens across the region this Saturday as Big 12 Conference play begins.

A new season of Mountaineer GameDay Hoops Edition tips off Saturday morning. The only live, WVU men’s basketball pregame show on TV will air every Saturday at 10 a.m. on Nexstar stations in West Virginia and at 10:30 a.m. on SportsNet Pittsburgh.

The following Nexstar stations will carry MGD Hoops Edition on Saturday mornings throughout Big 12 Conference play:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WVNS (Beckley)

DC News Now

Check your local TV listings for more information on airtimes and availability in your hometown.

Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell will provide in-depth previews of West Virginia’s upcoming games in men’s and women’s basketball. Gold and Blue Nation reporter Ryan Decker and WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker will also join the program each week to share their keys to victory for interim head coach Josh Eilert’s squad.

All episodes of MGD Hoops Edition, along with weekly episodes of The Josh Eilert Show, will be archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com for on-demand playback. Click here to view past episodes of Mountaineer GameDay.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.