Mountaineer GameDay: Hoops Edition returns this weekend!

The state’s only live TV pregame show for WVU hoops is coming to a screen near you

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Get ready basketball fans: the most fun pregame show in West Virginia makes its return this weekend.

A new season of Mountaineer GameDay: Hoops Edition debuts Saturday, Jan. 8. Live pregame shows will air every Saturday morning until the end of WVU men’s basketball season.

Mountaineer GameDay is the state’s only live TV pregame show for WVU hoops. The program, which is co-hosted by veteran Gold and Blue Nation broadcasters Anjelica Trinone and Nick Farrell, gets you ready for tip-off with matchup previews, highlights from recent games, interviews with coaches and players and more.

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker will also join the show every weekend to bring you analysis on the upcoming matchup and his keys to a Mountaineer victory.

Mountaineer GameDay airs every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on the following Nexstar stations in West Virginia and Maryland:

WBOY (Clarksburg)

WOWK (Charleston)

WVNS (Beckley)

WTRF (Wheeling)

WDVM (Hagerstown)

Mountaineer GameDay will also air on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Check your local TV listings for more details on availability in your hometown.

When we say gameday starts with Gold and Blue Nation, we mean it: between The Bob Huggins Show and Mountaineer GameDay, Gold and Blue Nation affiliates broadcast 90 minutes of pregame basketball programming every Saturday morning.

Follow Gold and Blue Nation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and watch your daily Mountaineer Minute on your local Nexstar station for the latest on the Mountaineers.

