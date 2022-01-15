Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas

BECKWITH, WV (WVNS) -- Two people were sentenced to three years in prison for setting a stolen car on fire while under the influence of heroin, according to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr.

Steven Davis, 43 from Fayetteville, an Rebecca Maichle, 40 from Victor, were sentenced by Judge Paul Blake, Jr. on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Both must serve at least one year in jail before they are eligible for parole. Maichle pled guilty to the charge on June 30, 2021, while Davis pled guilty on August 24, 2021.