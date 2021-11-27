Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas

Skip to content
WVNS
Beckley
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia News
Virginia News
National News
International News
Covering Washington
COVID-19
Video Center
Top Stories
Local business holds holiday season literacy program
Top Stories
Beckley Art Center opens annual holiday gift shop
Honoring CPD officer Cassie Johnson with Black Friday adoption event
Where can I watch ‘Frosty the Snowman’ tonight?
Christmas kicks off at the State Fair of West Virginia
Weather
10-Day Forecast
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Pollen Report
Severe Weather Desk
StormTracker59 WeatherNet
Stormtracker59 Predictor
Video Forecast
Top Stories
Chilly Saturday, some mountain snowflakes Sunday
Top Stories
Another cold day ahead but this time we have sunshine
Cold & windy night but sunshine returns for the weekend
Video
Morning Mountain Snows, Falling Temperatures For Everyone Else
Video
Thanksgiving rain turns to snow followed by cold weekend
Video
Contests
Breakfast Club Giveaway
Christmas Memories Photo Gallery
Fan Of The Day
Home for the Holidays Contest
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Nominations
Contest Winners
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Sports
College Sports
The Big Game
Auto Racing
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
No. 15 UTSA’s perfect season ends in blowout at North Texas
Top Stories
Austria’s Matthias Mayer wins World Cup men’s downhill race
Top Stories
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal
No. 9 Baylor still has Big 12 title shot after win over Tech
No. 1 Georgia routs Georgia Tech 45-0, looks ahead to Bama
NHL postpones 2 Islanders games amid COVID-19 outbreak
Destination WV
Stronger Together
TV Schedule
Ask The Doc
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Lottery Numbers
Spirit of Excellence
Veterans Voices
WV Vaccine Lottery
Digital Desk
Alexa Flash Briefings
BestReviews
Entertainment
YouTalk+
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
59News Mobile Apps
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
How to rescan your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Nov 27, 2021 / 05:49 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2021 / 05:49 PM EST
Close
You have been added to WVNS 59News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WVNS 59News Alerts
Sign Up
More on the Mountaineers
WVU football’s Cowan out; Ford-Wheaton, Dixon game time decisions vs. Kansas
Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas
Video
Big 12 Update: Where WVU can finish in standings, and WVU’s possible bowl
Video
No. 22 West Virginia suffers first loss to BYU in St. Pete Showcase title game
The Neal Brown Show: Ep. 14
Video
WVU volleyball sweeps TCU to open weekend series
Former Mountaineer Deuce McBride records first NBA basket vs. Suns
Sherman’s career-high helps WVU men’s basketball over EKU
Video
WVU football aims to stave off bowl spoiler by revamped Kansas
Video
Kansas has found “quarterback of the future” and is playing with pride heading into season finale
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Jason Lively speaks out after prison release, finishes second novel based on experiences
Video
Virginia confirms 1st death from rare COVID-linked condition
Several arrested, 3 wanted following drug roundup in Summers County
Gallery
Local business campaigning for Toys for Tots in a unique way
Beckley Police needing help identifying person of interest in larceny investigation
Video Forecast
10-Day Forecast
Ex-officer MacDonald in Fort Bragg murders seeks release
Another cold day ahead but this time we have sunshine
Greenbrier County begins local redistricting process
Video
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated