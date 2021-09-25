Mountaineer GameDay: Oklahoma – 9.25.21

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) -- Community Connections Inc. announced a new partnership with Appalachian Medical Professionals (AMP) to help keep members of the community informed about local health issues.

The organizations will create projects that provide science-based, trustworthy information about healthcare issues in the community. The initial project is "An Important Medical Message" (AIMM). It will be an electronic newsletter with each new topic issue to be followed by a Question and Answer issue. Dr. Fredrick W. Barker MD FACS, a general surgeon in Bluefield, Va, will lead the AIMM editorial board.