MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the annual Preseason Special.

Co-hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will take you inside WVU’s fall camp. They’ll set the stage for another exciting season of Mountaineer football and look ahead to the highly anticipated season opener at Penn State.

Plus, head coach Neal Brown shares his key takeaways and top performers from fall camp in an exclusive interview with veteran WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi.

The Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special is produced by Gold and Blue Nation. The special will air on five Nexstar TV stations in the region, as well as AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, at the following times:

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. on WBOY-NBC and at 7 p.m. on WBOY-ABC

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

DC News Now — Saturday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Friday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

All segments from this special will be archived at GoldAndBlueNation.com and on the free Gold and Blue Nation app. Check your local TV listings for more details on how to watch the Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special in your hometown.

During the 2023 regular season, WVU fans can begin every game day with Mountaineer GameDay. The pregame show will return to its regular time slot on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon prior to West Virginia’s 11 Saturday contests. Mountaineer GameDay will also air on Thursday, Oct. 12, prior to the primetime Big 12 clash between the Mountaineers and Houston Cougars.

The Mountaineer GameDay Kickoff Special, featuring live coverage from Penn State, will also air Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

In addition, Gold and Blue Nation will once again produce The Neal Brown Television Show this season, with new episodes airing every Friday night and Saturday morning, beginning Aug. 25-26.

The award-winning Gold and Blue Nation is proud to continue its exclusive TV partnership with WVU Athletics. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite smart device so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.