Mountaineer GameDay returns with exclusive live coverage during 2020 Bowl Special

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The most comprehensive WVU football pregame show on television will return one final time in 2020 as the Mountaineers get set to take on Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

West Virginia will battle Army Dec. 31 at 4 p.m. ET. Join the Mountaineer GameDay crew on New Year’s Eve for three hours of pregame coverage, as they get you ready for a showdown between two storied football programs during the 2020 Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special.

Co-hosts Nick Farrell and Amanda Mazey will break down the key players to watch in this matchup, interview experts on both teams and look back at an exciting 2020 campaign for the Mountaineers.

Field reporter Anjelica Trinone will also provide live gameday updates from the sidelines of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium and bring you an exclusive interview with head coach Neal Brown in the moments leading up to the opening kick.

Football analyst Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will break down the film on West Virginia’s bowl opponent, and Scott Nolte will provide his keys to a WVU postseason victory.

Several additional guests will join the 2020 Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special, including WVU football radio analyst Dwight Wallace and WVU president E. Gordon Gee.

The 2020 Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special will air live in television markets throughout West Virginia. Here’s where and when to watch in your hometown: