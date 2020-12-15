Mountaineer golfers head to prestigious amateur tournaments

Several members of the West Virginia University men’s golf team will play in prestigious amateur golf tournaments during the semester break.

Starting Tuesday, redshirt sophomore Kurtis Grant (Herndon, Va.) and redshirt freshman Trent Tipton (Orient, Ohio) will compete in the Country Club of North Carolina Amateur in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The event will run through Friday at the Country Club of North Carolina.

Also starting Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, freshman Will Stakel (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) will participate in the Streamsong Amateur at the Streamsong Resort (Blue Course) in Bowling Green, Florida.

This Wednesday, incoming student-athlete Max Green (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) will compete in the three-day Dixie Men’s Amateur at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida. Green signed with the Mountaineers during the November signing period and will be a freshman at WVU next year.

Redshirt juniors Mark Goetz (Greensburg, Pa.) and Logan Perkins (Locust Grove, Ga.) will head to Miami Beach, Florida, to participate in the South Beach International Amateur from Dec. 19-22 at the Miami Beach Golf Club & Normandy Shores Golf Club.

Then on Dec. 28-30, Grant and Tipton will compete in the Orlando International Amateur in Winter Garden, Florida. The event will take place at the Orange County National Golf Center & Lodge (Panther Lake & Crooked Cat courses).

“Playing in top-level amateur events during the offseason is very important if you want to continue to develop your game,” WVU golf coach Sean Covich said. “It’s great to see several of our Mountaineer golfers playing this December and January. Competing in these kinds of events during the winter months will keep their games on point, maintain their competitiveness and help prepare them for our challenging spring tournament schedule