Mountaineer men’s soccer trio to return for fifth year

Senior midfielder Pau Jimenez Albelda, senior defender Kevin Morris and senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky will return to the West Virginia University men’s soccer team for their fifth season of eligibility this fall, WVU coach Dan Stratford announced on Friday.

The trio served as captains for the Mountaineers this past season, leading the club to a 6-3-1 finish, including 4-3-1 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) play, in a spring-only campaign. In all, Jimenez Albelda, Morris and Tekesky have combined for 162 matches played and 145 starts in their WVU careers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin, Pau and Steven back to the team this fall,” Stratford said. “Their leadership and veteran presence has been invaluable over the past year, and we’re all excited to see what they can help us accomplish this season. I know they are just as eager to get back as we are in having them, and I’m happy they are able to get this chance to complete their college careers on their terms.”

A native of Barcelona, Spain, Jimenez Albelda has started in 23 of his 29 career matches at WVU. He has tallied one goal on 26 shots with two assists for four total points in 1,956 minutes played in the past two seasons. Last spring, he was named to the All-MAC Second Team.

Morris, who hails from Mt. Airy, Maryland, has appeared in 71 career matches, with 62 starts. Additionally, his 6,123 career minutes played sit No. 10 in all-time program history. Morris earned All-MAC Second Team honors in 2021, while anchoring the WVU back line to six clean sheets on the year. He also has tallied five goals and five assists for 15 career points.

Tekesky’s 62 career matches played and 60 starts rank No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in program history for goalkeepers. The Raymore, Missouri, native holds 33 career wins, good for No. 4 in the WVU record book, while his 195 career saves sit at No. 6. Tekesky also has logged 5,596 minutes between the posts, which ranks No. 3 in program history, and his 20 shutouts are at No. 4.

Tekesky is a two-time All-MAC First Team selection (2018, 2021). He also was named the MAC Tournament MVP in 2019, helping the Mountaineers win their first-ever MAC Tournament crown and an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted one extra year of eligibility to Division I, fall student-athletes in August 2020.

