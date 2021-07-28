Mountaineer rifle unveils 2021-22 Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the 2021-22 rifle schedule on Wednesday.



The 2021-22 schedule features seven contests at home, five on the road and one neutral-site matchup. All home matches will be held at the WVU Rifle Range or the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building.



“We are excited about our 2021-22 schedule,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said. “Firstly, returning to more normal competition is exciting in itself, but we are also motivated to have a successful season.

We have the usual tough schedule, competing against the majority of the 2021 NCAA field. We have TCU back on the schedule and will compete against them at a new neutral venue. We are adding some teams we have not competed against in a few years in Murray State, Air Force and Morehead State, and of course our usual GARC conference opponents, including the NCAA Champions, the University of Kentucky.

It will be a challenging schedule, but I know the team will be excited and ready to compete come October.”



West Virginia begins its 2021-22 season with a two-match road trip in the south. WVU opens the new year, along with its Great American Rifle Conference (GARC) slate, on Saturday, Oct. 2, against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi. On Sunday, Oct. 3, the Mountaineers travel to Murray, Kentucky, to take on Murray State.

WVU returns to Morgantown for its home opener on Saturday, Oct. 9, as the team plays host to Memphis. The Mountaineers follow their matchup against the Tigers with a road contest against NC State on Sunday, Oct. 17, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Following a three-week break from competition, West Virginia travels to the X Count in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for its lone neutral-site match of the regular season, taking on TCU on Saturday, Nov. 6.

A week later, the Mountaineers play host to Army on Saturday, Nov. 13. The following day, WVU will square off against the Black Knights once more, along with Air Force and Ohio State, before breaking until the spring semester.

West Virginia is set to open its second half of the season on Saturday, Jan. 22, when the team travels to Annapolis, Maryland, to shoot against Navy.

The Mountaineers will conclude the regular season with a pair of home matches, beginning on Saturday, Jan. 29, against Akron and Morehead State. WVU’s regular-season finale is set for Saturday, Feb. 12, against defending national champion Kentucky.

The following week, West Virginia will host NCAA Qualifiers and welcome VMI and North Georgia to Morgantown, before traveling to West Point, New York, on Monday, Feb. 28, for the 2022 GARC Championships, hosted by Army.

WVU is set to conclude the 2021-22 season at the NCAA Championships from March 11-12, in Raleigh. NC State will host this year’s event.

The Mountaineers are seeking their conference-best 15th GARC title, including their 11th consecutive championship, as well as their sixth national title in the last 10 years. Last season, WVU finished fourth at the 2021 NCAA Rifle Championships in Columbus, Ohio, with a two-day score of 4704.

West Virginia finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 7-1, including a 5-1 mark during the GARC regular season. Nine student-athletes return for the Mountaineers this season, as the team welcomes one newcomer to the squad.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.