Mountaineer Round-up: Golf wraps at Big 12s, Foster sacrifices to save Liverpool

West Virginia Athletics is starting to hit the peak of its spring season as programs across the department embark on their postseasons. Here’s what you may have missed and what to look out for this week.

Golf

Last week: West Virginia golf was looking to take its momentum from the big win at the Mountaineer Invitational into the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes in Hutchinson, Kansas.

This is the Mountaineers’ second trip to Prairie Dunes, and the program’s first time returning to a venue outside of its home track of Pete Dye Golf Club. That season — WVU’s first in Big 12 competition in 2017 — the Mountaineers finished dead last, shooting 131-over for the event (Texas took the title at 48-over).

This week: The Mountaineers just wrapped up competition at the Big 12 Championship, finishing ninth in the conference at 67-over. This season, Oklahoma State took home the hardware, finishing 9-over.

Logan Perkins was WVU’s low man, shooting 296 across the Championship’s four rounds. Mark Goetz, WVU’s standard-bearer for the season, finished two strokes behind Perkins at 298, but suffered from a first-round 81.

Texas’s Cole Hammer led all competitors with a 277.

Track and Field

Last week: WVU had a weekend off after competing at a trio of events across the eastern United States.

This week: The Mountaineers are back home for a weekend of competition as they host the Mountaineer Twilight.

Rowing

Last week: West Virginia headed out to Virginia to participate in the George Mason Invitational, taking wins with three different boats.

“It was fun and valuable to be on a fully-buoyed race course for the first time this season and racing alongside multiple teams” said coach Jimmy King. “Much thanks to George Mason University and all of the competing schools working together to make this event happen.”

This week: The Mountaineers are home to host Robert Morris, squaring off with the Colonials for the second time this season.

WVU faced Robert Morris on April 18, taking wins in both Varsity 8+ races and the Varsity 4+.

Elsewhere in Mountaineer Nation

Rylee Foster used her four seasons in Morgantown to establish herself as an Ironwoman for Nikki Izzo-Brown’s WVU women’s soccer team as a steady and durable starter. Now at Liverpool FC Women, the goalkeeper put that reputation to the test when she made a match-saving stop in the 91st minute against Sheffield in FA Women’s Championship competition on Sunday.

Unfortunately, that save also took her out of the match in frightening fashion, as the training staff carried the Cambridge, Ontario native off the pitch on a stretcher minutes later.

“I’m doing well and at home,” Foster tweeted after the match. “Thank you everyone for the kind messages. I feel your support greatly.”

Neither Liverpool nor Foster have given an official update on the keeper’s status, however she has been active on social media in the days since.

Up until that point, Foster was developing into a top prospect for the Reds’ women’s side. She made her debut in October against Manchester United in Continental Cup action, then signed a long-term deal with the club on March 30. This was a dream come true for Foster, who grew up a diehard supporter of the Reds.