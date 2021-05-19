Mountaineer Round-Up: Mountaineers hooping in the pros, Goetz wraps at regional

While graduates were crossing the stage in Morgantown, Mountaineers were getting it done all over the country on the field (or the track, or the course — even on the court!). Here’s what you may have missed this week:

Golf

Mark Goetz officially concluded his record-setting season for West Virginia golf with a close competition at the NCAA Regional in Noblesville, Indiana, falling by just two strokes to Purdue’s Cole Bradley as the low individual competitor.

After a 2-over-par first round, Goetz stormed back in day two at The Sagamore Club to shoot the lowest round of the regional to that point with a 6-under 66, putting him as the low individual and fourth place in the overall field. He played well again in the final round, recording a 4-under-par round to finish — but Bradley’s bogey-free 7-under put him into the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona. Goetz finished second overall at 8-under for the event, while Bradley finished 10-under.

Don’t worry, Mountaineer fans, Goetz is set to come back for his fifth season, according to coach Sean Covich.

Rowing

Jimmy King’s rowing team finished its season with a last-place finish at the Big 12 Championships in Austin.

Texas took the win at the event, sweeping all four races to earn an NCAA automatic qualifying bid.

“Over the course of this challenging year we’ve learned much more about ourselves and who we want to be as teammates and as a team,” King said. “As we work to rebuild our roster, we have an opportunity to rebuild not just our numbers, but more important, our substance as we raise our standards and expectations.

There was a bright spot to the season’s conclusion — junior Emma Toy was recognized as one of the top rowers in the conference as part of the All-Big 12 Rowing Team. She competed as part of the 2 Varsity 8+ crew, which notched four points for West Virginia — the most among the team’s three crews.

Track and Field

WVU logged four podium finishes and a gold medal at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Manhattan, Kansas as they hope for a spot in the NCAA East Preliminary Round.

Ceili McCabe earned the medal after she took a first-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, the program’s first-ever win in the event. That performance earned McCabe the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week honors.

Katherine Dowie also made the podium in the event, finishing fifth to earn an All-Big 12 nod.

Abigale Mullings earned a fifth place finish in the high jump competition, launching herself 1.66 meters to earn her spot. Hayley Jackson also had a strong showing, earning seventh in the 1,500-meter race to earn All-Big 12 honors.

The Mountaineers find out if they qualify for the NCAA East Preliminary Round, which runs May 27-29 in Jacksonville, Florida, later this month.

Elsewhere in Mountaineer Nation

The pro basketball seasons are overlapping, and two young Mountaineer hoopers are starting to show out on the court.

Jevon Carter got his first start of the season for the Phoenix Suns, and nearly notched a triple-double. The former Mountaineer guard scored 19 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished nine assists in the Suns’ 123-121 win over the Spurs to close out the regular season. This game still had some weight to it, as the Suns needed to win in order to stay alive for the top seed in the West — but Utah locked that up later that night. Phoenix is now the No. 2 seed, and awaits the winner of Wednesday’s Lakers-Warriors matchup to see their opponent.

Over in the WNBA, two Mountaineers embarked on their 2021 campaigns — one a vet, and the other a rookie. Kysre Gondrezick, the No. 4 overall pick to the Indiana Fever, made her debut over the weekend, scoring five points in 12 minutes in the Fever’s 90-87 loss to the New York Liberty.

Bria Holmes tipped off her first season with the Sparks in LA’s season-opening loss to the Dallas Wings. The forward scored two points from the free throw line, but went 0-for-5 from the field while adding two steals and two assists.