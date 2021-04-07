Mountaineer Round-up: Gymnastics wraps season, golf prepares for Mountaineer Invitational

Flora across the Mountain State is starting to bloom as WVU athletics closes the winter season and ramps up the spring, marking the beginning of the end to the most unique season in recent history.

Here’s what you missed over the last week, and what’s coming up to watch out for:

Gymnastics

Last week: The season wrapped up for WVU gymnastics as the Mountaineers hosted an NCAA Regional and moved on to the second round after edging Penn State in the first. On day two, the Mountaineers went up against No. 4 Michigan, No. 13 UCLA and Kent State, finishing third with a score of 195.650.

WVU finishes the season with a 3-7 overall record.

On another note, a member of the team’s staff was recognized for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced on Wednesday that WVU Assistant Director of Facilities & Operations Colin Braley was named the Region 5 Administrator of the Year, one of six honorees in Division I this season.

Golf

Last week: West Virginia participated in The Hootie at Bulls Bay in South Carolina, notching a 7th place finish — the Mountaineers’ highest place so far this spring. Mark Goetz carried the standard for WVU, finishing the three-round event at -3 after a final round 4-under-par 68. Trent Tipton was right behind Goetz at -2 for the meet.

Off the course, the Mountaineers got some great news — fifth-year senior Etienne Papineau is making his return to the squad after a speedy recovery from a surgery that was previously thought to be season-ending.

This week: The Mountaineers tee back off on their home track on Monday when they host the Mountaineer Invitational at Pete Dye Golf Club. The

Tennis

Last week: Due to a number of factors including COVID-19 protocols, injuries and mid-season transfers, the team has suspended play for the rest of this season. The Mountaineers finish the season with a 3-9 record.

WVU started the season with a trio of wins over Cleveland State, Youngstown State and VCU, but hit a rough patch and went winless in Big 12 play.

Track and Field

Last week: WVU hosted the Mountaineer Classic at the Track and Field Complex at Mylan Park on April 1 and 2, earning a trio of first place finishes at the 13-team event.

Ellie Gardner and Lydia Moell stood out on the pole vault, as they both notched a first-place spot on the podium tying at 3.75. Megan Weaver added another top finish after winning the 1,500-meter run.

“What a difference from two weeks ago,” said Coach Sean Cleary. “Today’s weather saw high winds and cold temps the entire day. It was nice to host a meet this size and to be able to showcase this incredible facility. We look forward to hitting the road the next few weekends. Coming up we have a few home meets, and we hope to see more conducive weather.”

This week: The Mountaineers head to Fairfax, Virginia for the Mason Spring Invitational, which begins on Sunday, April 11.

Swimming and Diving

Last week: Five members of the men’s swimming and diving squad participated in the NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina from March 25-27.

David Dixon was the headliner for WVU, earning a spot as an All-America Honorable Mention after finishing 12th overall in the 200 butterfly finals.

“Today was a very strong showing for David,” Mountaineer head coach Vic Riggs said. “He had a nice swim in the morning to give himself a good position in the consolation final. He had a really good race tonight, and it was great to see him earn Honorable Mention All-America honors. He did a great job managing his swim and representing the Flying WV. We are very proud of him after a successful week.”

Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and PJ Lenz made it to Saturday’s event and participated in the platform diving preliminary round, finishing 37th and 32nd, respectively. Jake Lowe and Owen Johns also participated on the diving end of the weekend.

Rowing

Last week: West Virginia rowing came off a pair of scrimmages with Bucknell and Duquesne to hold its Gold-Blue Regatta on the Monongahela River right in Morgantown on Saturday. The Blue squad edged the Gold in four of the six events, plus another that was unscored.

“In addition to the intrasquad competition enjoyed on this day, an added benefit is the behind the scenes glimpse that the Gold & Blue squad leaders get,” said Coach Jimmy King. “They are responsible for selecting lineups, establishing report times, launch times, and other race day responsibilities that they normally don’t have to consider. Apart from a few warnings issued at the start line, the regatta ran rather smoothly.”

Next week: The Mountaineers have the weekend off before heading to Pittsburgh to face Duquesne on April 17.