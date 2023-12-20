MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced its hours for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

This week, the ticket office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 22, and will reopen from 11 a.m. through halftime of the men’s basketball game against Toledo on Saturday, Dec. 23. The ticket office will remain closed Sunday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 1 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Tickets will be available for purchase on WVUGAME.com throughout the holiday season. Questions can be directed to WVUGAME@mail.wvu.edu.

Tickets for the men’s basketball games against Toledo (Dec. 23), Cincinnati (Jan. 31), and UCF (Feb. 20) will be available for just $10.

Tickets for any remaining women’s basketball home game this season will be available for just $5.

Also, tickets for any remaining home wrestling match this season and all gymnastics meets will be available for just $3.

These special, limited time, offers will be available at WVUGAME.com (LINK: https://fevo-enterprise.com/group/HolidaySpecial2023) from Monday, Dec. 18 at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, Dec. 24 at 11:59 p.m.