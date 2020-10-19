Mountaineer trio honored by Big 12 Conference

Three Mountaineers are taking home Big 12 awards after a 38-17 drubbing of Kansas.

Running back Leddie Brown, linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor have all collected weekly honors from the league after they made big contributions in Saturday’s home win.

Brown, the league’s offensive player of the week, rushed for a career-high 195 yards and eclipsed 200 yards of total offense. The junior scored two touchdowns, including an 87-yard scamper in the third period, the longest by a Mountaineer since Noel Devine’s 88-yard sprint vs. Pitt in 2009.

Chandler-Semedo, the Big 12’s defensive player of the week, registered a game-high nine tackles and assisted a tackle for loss as West Virginia held the Jayhawks offense scoreless for the final 54 minutes of the contest.

Mesidor, the conference’s newcomer of the week, logged six tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, both of which were team-highs. Five of the freshman’s six tackles were solo stops.

WVU’s game against Kansas was the only contest that took place in the Big 12 last week.

The Mountaineers now turn their attention to their next opponent, Texas Tech, a matchup that will begin Saturday at 5:30 ET at Jones AT&T Stadium.