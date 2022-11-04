A WVU swimmer looks on during the 2022 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship in Morgantown, WV. (Photo Anjelica Trinone, Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s swimming and diving team suffered a, 208-92, loss to Penn State on Friday night at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Tonight’s competition marks the first day of the two-day dual meet against the Nittany Lions. WVU tallied three wins, including two victories from freshman Mia Cheatwood in the 100-yard (1:02.41) and 200-yard breastroke (2:17.92), while classmate Olivia Busch added one in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:15.88).

“I’m really proud of the ladies tonight,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “Obviously, when you aren’t at full strength you learn a lot about how the team is going to respond, and they responded very well. As a team, we discussed improving from Cincinnati and we saw that tonight.”

Outside of the three first-place finishes, West Virginia’s top swims came from sophomore Miranda Kirtley in the 1000 free (2nd – 10.18.08), freshman Gabriela Martin (2nd – 1:50.79) and junior Abby Reardon (3rd – 1:51.50) in the 200 free, sophomore Morgan Burton in the 100 free (3rd – 52.27), junior Paige Dressel in the 200 backstroke (3rd – 2:03.18), Reardon (2nd – 4:56.07) and Busch (3rd – 5:00.21) in the 500 free, junior Lilly Culp in the 100 butterfly (3rd – 57.69) and Burton in the 400 IM (3rd – 4:29.12).

Over on the springboard, sophomore diver Sarah Krusinski led the way for the Mountaineers taking third on 3-meter (248.93) and fourth on 1-meter (237.38).

The weekend concludes tomorrow afternoon as the men’s teams take the pool at 11 a.m. ET.