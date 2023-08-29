MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of eight student-athletes transferring to the program for the 2024 season.

The group features transfers from multiple levels around the country to complete the 2023 signing class joining the 16 freshmen and one transfer who signed last fall. Joining the Mountaineers are Reed Chumley (Cypress, Texas/Houston Christian), Derek Clark (Petersburg, Mich./Northwood), Hayden Cooper (Richmond Hill, Ga./SIUE), Ben Lumsden (Simpsonville, S.C./UT Arlington), Luke Lyman (Berryville, Va./Morehead State), Hambleton Oliver (Corpus Christi, Texas/Baylor), Tyler Switalski (Waynesburg, Pa./Gardner-Webb), and Kyle West (Hedgesville, W.Va./Charleston (W.Va.)).

Reed Chumley | INF | Cypress, Texas | Houston Christian

Chumley joins the Mountaineers following two seasons at Houston Christian. He broke out in 2023 with a conference-leading .392 batting average and 11 home runs en route to being named an All-Southland Second Team selection. Before HCU, he played a year at Cisco College, hitting .439 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs, and one season at Odessa College where he hit .333 in six games before the season was canceled due to COVID. Chumley has one year of eligibility left.

Derek Clark | LHP | Petersburg, Mich. | Northwood

Clark played three years at Northwood University where he was a Division II All-American this past season. In 2023, he went 10-2 with a 2.78 ERA, 104 strikeouts and just 19 walks in 103.2 innings. In Clark’s three years with the Timberwolves, he went 23-7 with a 3.38 ERA and 259 strikeouts. This past summer, he pitched for the Orleans Firebirds in the Cape Cod League and went 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 38 strikeouts, earning an All-Star nod. He is majoring in integrated studies with a minor in business and has one year of eligibility left.

Hayden Cooper | RHP | Richmond Hill, Ga. | SIU Edwardsville

Cooper joins WVU after a year of pitching for SIU Edwardsville where he went 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 18 appearances, including five starts. Before SIUE, he played two years at Southeastern Community College, going 8-5 with a 4.11 ERA and 81 strikeouts. Pitching for the Johnson City Doughboys in the Appalachian League this summer, he was named an All-Star after going 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 28.0 innings. Cooper has one year of eligibility remaining.

Ben Lumsden | INF | Simpsonville, S.C. | UT Arlington

After one year at UT Arlington, Lumsden joins the Mountaineers with three years of eligibility remaining. With the Mavericks, he started 51 games, predominantly at third base, and hit .237 with a team-high 11 home runs as well as 38 RBIs, and 43 runs scored. At JL Mann High School, Lumsden was an All-Region and All-State selection. He plans on majoring in business at WVU.

Luke Lyman | RHP | Berryville, Va. | Morehead State

Lyman joins the Mountaineers after one season at Morehead State. With the Eagles, he made 25 appearances out of the bullpen, finishing with a 1-1 record, 3.76 ERA, and one save. He also struck out 24 batters in 26.1 innings. He is majoring in sports management and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Hambleton Oliver | RHP | Corpus Christi, Texas | Baylor

Oliver comes to Morgantown after four seasons at Baylor. With the Bears, he went 6-5 with a 4.37 ERA in 73 career appearances, striking out 86 in 101.0 innings. This past season, he picked up five of his six career saves. Oliver was also a three-time Academic All-Big 12 selection. He is pursuing his MBA at West Virginia and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Tyler Switalski | LHP | Waynesburg, Pa. | Gardner-Webb

Growing up just 30 minutes away, Switalski arrives at West Virginia after pitching two seasons at Gardner-Webb. In 2023, he was named to the All-Big South Second Team after going 8-5 with a 5.60 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80.1 innings. With the Bulldogs, he made 30 starts in two seasons with a 4.90 ERA while going 13-10 on the mound. He is majoring in Integrated Studies and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kyle West | INF | Hedgesville, W.Va. | Charleston (W.Va.)

West remains in the Mountain State after playing two years at the University of Charleston where he hit .374 with 30 home runs, 102 RBI, and 108 runs scored. In 2023, he was named a Division II All-America Honorable Mention by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) as well as All-Atlantic First Team by the NCBWA, Conference Commissioner’s Association and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) after hitting .397 with 22 home runs while also stealing 29 bases. West will have two years of eligibility remaining.