MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s soccer coach Dan Stratford has announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023 season.

Joining the Mountaineers are fifth-year senior defender Thomas Decottignies and senior defender Max Broughton. Both have enrolled at WVU for the Spring 2023 semester.

Decottignies enters the program after four seasons at Connecticut, where he started in 32 of 33 career matches. He was limited to five matches this past season, finishing with a pair of assists. Decottignies also scored two goals in 2021, notched three assists in 2019 and had 11 career points with the Huskies.

A native of Lille, France, Decottignies played at LOSC Lille B and IC de Croix as a youth player. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Broughton arrives to Morgantown after a three-year stint at SIU Edwardsville. He started in 36 of his 37 career matches with the Cougars, scoring six total goals with one assist for 13 total points.

Last season, he started all 16 matches as a captain for SIUE and found the back of the net twice on six shots. He earned All-West Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches and was placed on the All-Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Team.

Additionally, Broughton was an all-region and all-conference performer in 2021, after he scored four goals with one assist for nine points.

A native of Rawtenstall, England, Broughton played at Salford City and Bolton during his youth career and served as the captain of the English U-17 National Team. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.