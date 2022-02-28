A pair of struggling teams meet on the hardwood in Norman, Oklahoma Tuesday night as the regular season winds down

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this season, the West Virginia men’s basketball program (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) is in the midst of a six-game losing streak.

Following Saturday’s loss against No. 20 Texas, during which WVU held a double-digit lead in the second half, the Mountaineers have now fallen below .500 for the first time this year.

Bob Huggins and company have just two games left in the regular season. While their place in the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship tournament play-in game has already been cemented, their status as the last-place team in the conference can still be changed.

In order to do so, however, they must beat Oklahoma (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) on the road Tuesday evening.

“They run what they run. They run really good stuff, and they’re very good at it,” Huggins said of Oklahoma on Monday. “They put a bunch of guys on the floor that can make shots.”

The Sooners have already defeated the Mountaineers once this season. Oklahoma did so in January, during West Virginia’s first extended losing streak.

WVU trailed by 14 midway through the second half in the first meeting, and fell behind by as many as 17 points before a comeback attempt that ultimately came too late.

“I can’t imagine it could be any worse than what it was,” Huggins said when asked about the effort he saw from his team during that contest.

The Sooners have four players averaging 10 or more points per game this season.

Senior forward Tanner Groves paces OU at 12.1 points per contest, and senior guard Umoja Gibson is just behind him with a scoring average of 11.9.

“He’s a very skilled [6’10”] guy,” Huggins said of Grove, who tallied a game-high 21 points against WVU earlier this year. “He can shoot it, he can pass it. He can dribble it when need be. And he’s got a bunch of versatility in that he can play with his back to the basket, or he can play facing the basket.

Groves is second on the Sooners in rebounding, averaging 5.4 boards per game. He has also been the second-best three-point shooter for Porter Moser this year.

“There’s not a whole lot that he can’t do,” Huggins said.

Groves tallied a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double Saturday against Oklahoma State in a game that Oklahoma won, which snapped a four-game losing skid.

Tuesday’s contest is a battle between two struggling teams.

West Virginia has lost 13 of its last 14, overall. Meanwhile, Oklahoma is just 3-11 over its last 14 games played.

The Sooners, however, have proven to be a much tougher team at home as opposed to on the road.

Despite the outcomes, Huggins, overall, has seen better effort from his unit in recent games.

“I thought at the least the last couple I thought we played really hard,” said Huggins.

The head coach has spoken throughout this season that this year’s team isn’t as strong, defensively, as teams he’s had at West Virginia in the past. The stats show that to be true.

WVU entered the final week of the regular season 344th in the country in defensive rebounds per game (21.8), and as one of the worst Power 5 teams in opponent field goal percentage (44.2%).

“We don’t have a rim protector like we did before,” said Huggins. “We kind of got spoiled with the guys that we had protecting the rim.”

Five of the six teams that West Virginia has faced during the losing streak have made at least 48 percent of their shot attempts against WVU, and each of the last three have shot better than 53 percent against the Mountaineers.

Oklahoma made 51.1 percent of its shots in the first meeting between the Sooners and WVU.

The Sooners have been one of the best-shooting teams in the country this season. Their 47.4 team shooting percentage is the eighth-best among Power 5 teams, and second-best in the Big 12.

“We don’t guard the rim the way we’re accustomed to guarding the rim,” said Huggins. “You think back at the bigs that we’ve had standing in front of the rim, it’s very difficult for anybody to get anything easy. And what they didn’t block they changed.”

Tip-off between WVU and Oklahoma is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN2.