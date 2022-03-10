MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team concludes its four-game homestand with a series against Ohio State, beginning with a doubleheader on Friday, March 11, before the series finale on Sunday, March 13.

First pitch of Friday’s Game 1 is set for 12 p.m., ET, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark, while Game 2 will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Sunday’s game is billed for 1 p.m.

The series was adjusted due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area on Saturday.

Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark’s box office. Tickets to Friday’s matchup will be good for both games of the doubleheader at the gate.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s originally-scheduled game, or those with Friday tickets but are unable to attend due to the time change, can exchange them for tickets to a future home game this season at Gate A of Monongalia County Ballpark, the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME.

Friday is Dollar Day, with all tickets and select concessions available for just $1 for both games. Additionally, Friday Night Happy Hour, featuring half-off beverages, will run from 4-5 p.m.

Fans can play Baseball Bingo during Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader, while 3-0-4 Day and the mini-helmet giveaway, which were originally scheduled for Saturday, will be rescheduled for a future game this season.

Fans also can follow the action with live stats, found on WVUsports.com. Additionally, all three games can be seen live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and heard on 91.7 FM in Morgantown.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed (0-0, 5.73 ERA) takes the mound for WVU in Game 1 on Friday, while Ohio State counters with left-hander Isaiah Coupet (1-2, 5.02 ERA). In Game 2, sophomore left-hander Ben Hampton (2-1, 2.70 ERA) gets the ball against OSU’s right-hander Nate Haberthier (0-1, 9.90 ERA), while Sunday’s starters are to be announced.

The Mountaineers (8-4) are 10-16 all-time against Ohio State (4-7). This weekend marks the first time the two schools will play since 2014.

Additionally, WVU will have played six of its last seven games against Big Ten Conference opponents by the end of the weekend.

Last time out, West Virginia secured a 5-4 win over Rider in 10 innings on March 8, in Morgantown. Freshman infielder Grant Hussey hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 10th to help the Mountaineers win their 21st consecutive midweek, home game.

The Washington, West Virginia, native finished 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in the win, while sophomore infielder Mikey Kluska also drove in a pair. Additionally, senior outfielder Austin Davis finished with three hits on the night.

On the mound, freshman right-hander Michael Kilker earned the win out of the bullpen, his second of the season.

Sophomore catcher McGwire Holbrook leads the team with a .516 average at the plate so far this season. He’s also tied for No. 2 on the team with 16 hits. Junior outfielder Victor Scott II also is off to a sizzling start at the plate. The Powder Springs, Georgia, native leads the club with three homers and 17 RBI through 12 games.

Hampton paces the Mountaineer pitching staff with 26 strikeouts in 16.2 innings of work. Overall, West Virginia pitchers have tallied 10 or more strikeouts in nine of its 12 games this season.

Additionally, WVU enters the weekend ranked No. 4 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12 Conference in stolen bases, with 40.

Ohio State is led by 12th-year coach Greg Beals. The squad played in the Armed Forces Invitational in Fayetteville, North Carolina, last weekend, falling to Campbell (7-2 on March 4) and Pitt (6-5 on March 5), before topping Army (12-7 on March 6).

Infielder/outfielder Marcus Ernst leads OSU with a .425 average at the plate, while infielder Zach Dezenzo holds the team lead in home runs (5) and RBI (13). On the mound, Coupet has struck out 27 in 14.1 innings of work so far this spring.

The Buckeyes finished 22-20 in their Big Ten-only, 2021 slate.