The West Virginia University women’s soccer team is set for its final road match of the regular season, taking on Kansas on Sunday, Oct. 15, in Lawrence. Kickoff at Rock Chalk Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.



The match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, while live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Sunday’s contest marks the 14th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Kansas, as the Mountaineers hold an 8-3-2 lead in the series. In last season’s meeting, the Jayhawks took a quick, 2-0 lead out of halftime after a scoreless first half. However, goals from AJ Rodriguez and Maya McCutcheon helped salvage a 2-2 draw. The Mountaineers and Jayhawks have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012, as well as a pair of meetings in the Big 12 Tournament.

Last time out, another late, Taylor White game winner helped lift WVU to a 1-0 victory over Kansas State at Buser Family Park in Manhattan, Kan., on Oct. 12. The game was scoreless through the first 80 minutes, but White scored her team-leading ninth goal of the season to lift the Mountaineers over the Wildcats. White scored in the fourth straight game, while her game winner was her third in a row.

West Virginia dominated the final stats, outshooting K-State 20-9 and 8-2 in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Kayza Massey and the Mountaineer defense earned their third shutout in the last four matches, including eighth of the season. Massey collected two saves, as the back line held KSU to just a pair of shots on frame.

White leads the team with nine goals and 20 points this season, while Dilary Heredia-Beltran holds the team lead in assists (6) and shots (32).

Mark Francis is in his 25th season as the head coach at Kansas, putting together an overall record of 258-191-44 in 24 seasons at the helm. The Jayhawks are 3-7-6 so far this year, including 0-6-2 in Big 12 play. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Iowa State on Oct. 12. Hallie Klanke leads the KU offense in goals (4), assists (5) and points (13), while keeper Melania Pasar has posted 61 saves on the year.