MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team competed in the Spiked Shoe Invitational on Friday, Sept. 8 at the Blue and White Courses in University Park, Pennsylvania.

“This was a real eye opener for this young group,” said WVU coach Sean Cleary. “My belief is that they will go home, refocus, work hard and come out on top over the next few weeks”.

Redshirt sophomore Abbey Yuhasz was the top finisher for West Virginia, , with a time of 22:25.2.

Other scoring runners were redshirt sophomore Zara Zervos, freshman Eva Rinker, redshirt sophomore Aubrie Custer and redshirt sophomore Kase Torchia.

“This was the highest level of competition for this group so far in their careers, and they will be better from it,” Cleary added.

The Mountaineers return to competition on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Robert Morris Invitational. The women’s 6k race will be held at the Youthtowne Cross Country Course in Clinton, Pennsylvania.