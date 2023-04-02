West Virginia University logo inside of state outline as decor inside of new training facility for WVU Athletics (Photo: Jamie Green)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (11-8, 1-5 Big 12) fell to No. 17 Oklahoma State, 1-6, on Sunday, April 2, to conclude its 2023 road stint, at the Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Mountaineers dropped the doubles point giving Oklahoma State (12-5, 5-1 Big 12) the advantage early on. Sophomore Tatiana Lipatova and redshirt freshman Maja Dodik fell to OSU’s Martina Zerulo and Alana Wolfberg, 6-1, before sophomore/junior pair Michaela Kucharova and Momoko Nagato fell to No. 21 ranked Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez, 6-2.

Sophomore Camilla Bossi and senior Ting-Pei Chang ended unfinished at No. 2 doubles, 5-2.

During singles play, Lipatova finished first with a, 2-6, 2-6, loss to Gonzalez.

OSU’s ranked singles player, No. 111 Wolfberg defeated Bossi, 6-2, 6-2.

Dodik also fell in two straight sets to Miyamoto, 3-6, 1-6, before Kucharova fell to Lucia Peyre, 6-3, 6-1.

Nagato fought through all three sets against Rojas, but ultimately fell, 1-6, 6-3, 4-6. Chang also battled through three sets and a tiebreaker, but was topped by Zerulo, 6-3, 6-7(2), (10-3).

Doubles Results

#21 Ayumi Miyamoto / Raquel Gonzalez (OSU) def. Michaela Kucharova / Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-2

Camilla Bossi / Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) vs. Sofia Rojas / Kristina Novak (OSU), 5-2 (unfinished)

Martina Zerulo / Alana Wolfberg (OSU) def. Tatiana Lipatova / Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-1

Singles Results

#111 Alana Wolfberg (OSU)def. Camilla Bossi (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

Lucia Peyre (OSU) def. Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-0, 6-4

Martina Zerulo (OSU) def. Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-3, 6-7(2), (10-3)

Ayumi Miyamoto (OSU) def. Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-3, 6-1

Sofia Rojas (OSU)def. Momoko Nagato (WVU), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

Raquel Gonzalez (OSU) def. Tatiana Lipatova (WVU), 6-2, 6-2

Looking Ahead

The Mountaineers return to Morgantown to continue Big 12 Conference play against No. 6 Iowa State on April 8, at 10 a.m.