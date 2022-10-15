The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams carried the momentum as the two squads cruised to victory at the 11th annual West Virginia State Games on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.



WVU combined to win all 16 events on the final day of competition, finishing the weekend with 3,112.5. The women’s squad tallied 1,548, while the men’s team added 1,564.5 to the final score. West Virginia had twenty-three different Mountaineers that earned a victory this weekend, including seven freshmen.

Saturday’s competition led off with the 400 medley relays, where both men’s and women’s squads grabbed first. Senior Jacqueline McCutchan, freshman Mia Cheatwood, senior Harna Minezawa and freshman Ada Szwabinska touched in 3:48.69, while on the men’s side, relay of junior Justin Heimes, freshman Adam McDonald, sophomore Braden Osborn and junior Roanoke Shirk swam a 3:22.55 to lead the way for the Mountaineers 1-2-3-4 finish.

In the first individual swims of day two, McCutchan (women’s – 49.73) and sophomore Conner McBeth (men’s – 45.86) each grabbed a victory for WVU in the 100 free.

Over in the diving well, senior Owen Johns (283.58) led the way for the Mountaineers, claiming first on men’s 3-meter springboard. Sophomores Glenn Eloriaga (2nd – 260.70) and Hayden Apel (3rd – 251.93), and freshmen Patrick Burke (4th – 240.45) and Christian Torres (5th – 220.88) followed suit.

For the women, sophomore Sarah Krusinski convincingly won the women’s 1-meter springboard with a 264.75. Senior Marian Tiemeier followed in second (244.35), while Abigial Sullivan (224.70) took fourth.

Of note, Johns’ and Krusinski’s day two scores just missed the NCAA Zone A Diving Championship qualification score.

Back in the pool, sophomore Emily Knorr continued the momentum for WVU taking first in the women’s 200 back (2:04.35), while Heimes secured the win in the men’s event touching in 1:53.87.

The Mountaineers saw back-to-back-to-back freshman victories, starting in the 200 breast with Cheatwood in the women’s event (2:19.20), followed by McDonald in the men’s (2:04.45). Next, in the women’s 500 free Gabriela Martin touched first with a time of 5:01.78.

The final five individual West Virginia wins came from junior William Mullen (men’s 500 free – 4:35.39), Minezawa (women’s 100 fly – 57.06), senior David Snider (men’s 100 fly – 49.73), McCutchan (women’s 200 IM – 2:07.79) and freshman Jamin Harlan (men’s 200 IM – 1:55.01).

Saturday’s competition concluded with the 200 free relays, where the Mountaineers placed tallied two more in the victory column. Minezawa, juniors Kate Beckish and Abby Reardon, and Szwabinska brought home the win for the women (1:34.69), while Osborn, Shirk, junior Dylan Melin and Logan McFadden won on the men’s side (1:24.24).

WVU has now reigned victorious at the West Virginia State Games in each of its 11 seasons. The men have won the event every year, while the women have been defeated only once.

The Mountaineers return to action next week as they play host to soon-to-be Big 12 member Cincinnati, on Oct. 21-22. Friday’s session is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, while Saturday’s competition will begin at 11 a.m.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.