Mountaineers fall at Texas Tech, 34-27

For the second time this season, a defensive touchdown signaled doom for West Virginia in a Big 12 contest.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Texas Tech, Red Raiders defensive back Zech McPhearson recovered a fumble by West Virginia wide receiver Sam James and returned it 56 yards for a touchdown. That score put TTU ahead 34-27 with 8:44 to play, and the home team never rescinded its advantage, winning by that score.

The setback for WVU (3-2) was similar to its other loss this season at Oklahoma State. In that game, the Mountaineers also gave up a defensive touchdown and allowed the Cowboys to record over 300 yards of total offense. Against Texas Tech, the unit that entered the game leading the nation in total defense gave up 348 yards to the Red Raiders.

The victory for Texas Tech (2-3) ends a three-game losing streak in 2020 and a six-game Big 12 losing streak that dates back to a victory over the Mountaineers last November.

WVU trailed Texas Tech 20-10 in the final minutes of the second quarter, but cut into the deficit with an Evan Staley field goal on the final play of the first half, making it 20-13.

Then, on Texas Tech’s first play from scrimmage in the second half, defensive lineman Dante Stills recovered a fumble forced by teammate Jeffery Pooler Jr. Three plays and 24 yards later, the Mountaineers tied the score at 20-20 on a Jarret Doege touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Banks.

Texas Tech responded with a nine play, 73-yard scoring drive to regain a one-score lead, but then the Mountaineers benefitted from another big momentum play.

After appearing to go three-and-out, sophomore Winston Wright earned a sneaky conversion on a fake punt on fourth down, putting the Mountaineers back in business at midfield. Wright contributed again with a 38-yard reception on the next play, and running back Leddie Brown eventually capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown run, knotting the score at 27-27.

Then, with the Mountaineers driving in the fourth quarter, James put the ball on the carpet, and McPhearson put the game away with his scoop-and-score touchdown. The fumble was West Virginia’s lone turnover of the game.

West Virginia out-gained Texas Tech 438-348, but those 348 yards mark a season-high for yards allowed in a game by the Mountaineers.

The loss is West Virginia’s first in Lubbock, Texas, since 2012.

WVU will return home Saturday for a Halloween showdown with Kansas State.