MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After a 2-2 week, WVU baseball has dropped out of the top 25.

The Mountaineers first entered the D1Baseball.com rankings back on March 20 following their nine-game winning streak.

It marked the first time the program was featured in the poll since March 8, 2021. Randy Mazey’s ball club remained at No. 24 until the latest poll was released on Monday.

As for the Baseball America ranks, the Mountaineers made their first appearance of the season last week. By the time the updated poll was released on Monday, they were back on the outside looking in.

West Virginia started the week with a 15-9 win over Marshall.

Kansas then came to town and took two of three from the Mountaineers. WVU avoided the sweep with a 12-3 victory in the finale behind a breakout performance from freshman pitcher Robby Porco.

Four Big 12 Conference teams remain inside the D1Baseball.com poll. After dropping the series to TCU, Oklahoma State fell two spots to No. 18.

Texas had a 3-1 week to move it up to No. 19 while the Red Raiders are now No. 21.

Following their series win over the Cowboys in Fort Worth, the Horned Frogs have jumped inside the ranks and sit at No. 25.

In the Baseball America poll, the league teams fall in the same order – No. 14 OSU, No. 15 UT, No. 19 TTU, and No. 23 TCU.

The Horned Frogs are WVU’s next conference opponent. They pay a visit to Wagner Field at Monongalia County Ballpark this weekend for a three-game series.

WVU returns to action on Tuesday when it travels to Penn State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.