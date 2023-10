MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team finished play at the Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown on Sunday.

Along with West Virginia, Louisville, Penn State, Maryland, James Madison, and Duquesne, competed at the invitational. For the weekend, West Virginia collected 12 wins, including two doubles victories and 10 singles wins.

Doubles Results Day 1 (Friday, Oct. 6)

Allie Gretkowski/Lika Peresypkina (UofL) def. Maja Dodik/Ting-Pei Chang (WVU), 6-2

Ela Platenikova/Diya Challa (Maryland) def. Love-Star Alexis/Michaela Kucharova (WVU), 6-1

Singles Results Day 1 (Friday, Oct. 6)

Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Cate Broerman (JMU), 2-6, 6-3, 10-8

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Daria Munteanu (JMU), 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Love-Star Alexis (WVU) def. Jordina Cegarra (Penn State), 6-4, 4-6, 10-7

Ting-Pei Chang (WVU) def. Reka Matko (JMU), 7-6 (3), 3-1

Doubles Results Day 2 (Saturday, Oct. 7)

Maja Dodik/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Reka Matko/Hayley Glen (JMU), 6-0

Maja Dodik/Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Aida Eissa/Francesca Feodorov (Maryland), 6-4

Singles Results Day 2 (Saturday, Oct. 7)

Germany Davis (UofL) def. Maja Dodik (WVU), 6-2, 6-4

Love-Star Alexis (WVU) def. Elena Noguero (UofL), 6-3, 6-4

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Katerina Dimitrova (Penn State), 6-7 (1), 2-1 Dimitrova retired due to injury in the second set.

Love-Star Alexis (WVU) def. Danielle Alamo (Penn State), 6-3, 6-3

Singles Results Day 3 (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Maja Dodik (WVU) def. Daniela Latoni (Duquesne), 6-2, 6-3

Love-Star Alexis (WVU) def. Jasa Roka (Duquesne), 6-4, 7-5

Michaela Kucharova (WVU) def. Ellen Shanahan (Duquesne), 6-2, 6-2

West Virginia will compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Regional from Oct. 19-23, in Lynchburg, Virginia.