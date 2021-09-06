Mountaineers, Greyhounds play to scoreless draw

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team settled for a 0-0, double-overtime draw against Loyola (Maryland) on Monday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

On the heels of a pair of top-20, home victories last week, the Mountaineers found everything but the winning goal in the 110-minute battle. WVU outshot Loyola, 14-7, including 7-1 in shots on goal, and held sizable advantages in nearly every statistical category.

“Sometimes you have days like today,” WVU coach Dan Stratford said. “We had a couple of key chances that we didn’t convert, but the only message I can give to the players is this was a sign of respect. We’ve obviously had a great start to the season, so teams are going to come in here and try to stay in the game as long as possible, and you have to respect what (Loyola) did.”

WVU (3-0-1) had several early chances, including a fury in front of the Loyola (1-1-1) net in the 17th minute. Junior midfielder Luke McCormick got a pair of shots off, both saved by the Greyhound keeper, while fifth-year senior Pau Jimenez Albelda also had a try at goal.

Loyola (Md.) denied the Mountaineers two other big chances in the 26th and 43rd minute, respectively, to keep the match scoreless after the first 45 minutes of play.

Of note, West Virginia edge an 8-1 advantage in shots at halftime.

In the second half, redshirt sophomore Bjarne Thiesen nearly put the Mountaineers on the board with a header attempt in the 84th. That, too, was saved by the visitors, as WVU continued to try to find the answer in its final third.

Ninety minutes wasn’t enough to determine an outcome on Monday night, and neither team tallied a shot attempt in the first overtime. From there, senior forward Tony Pineda had a shot on goal in the second overtime but couldn’t find the back of the net, minutes before the final whistle sounded.

Freshman defender Frederik Jorgensen led WVU with four shots in the draw, while McCormick had three, including two on frame. In goal, fifth-year senior goalkeeper Steven Tekesky was forced into only one save on his way to his second clean sheet of the campaign.

With the result, the Mountaineers are now 0-3-2 all-time against the Greyhounds, including 0-1-2 in Morgantown. Monday marked the first time the two schools had met since 1987.

The contest also marked just the fifth time in the last 29 games that WVU was held without a goal.

Next up, WVU caps its four-match homestand by welcoming Ohio State to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.