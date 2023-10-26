MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s soccer team hits the road for the final time in the regular season to battle Kentucky on Friday. Kickoff from the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.

The game will air on ESPN+ with live stats also available on WVUsports.com.

In the latest Top 25 polls, West Virginia is ranked No. 1 by TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News as well as No. 2 by United Soccer Coaches. It is the first time in program history that the Mountaineers have been the top team in any poll.

The Mountaineers are coming off a 2-0 week in which they defeated No. 1 Marshall and Coastal Carolina. WVU is now 11-0-4 this season, extending its program-best 15-match unbeaten streak to begin a season and are one of just three unbeaten teams left in the nation.

Marcus Caldeira scored a hat trick against Marshall and was named National Player of the Week by the NCAA and TopDrawerSoccer. He now leads the Sun Belt and is fifth in the nation with 12 goals this year.

Senior Yutaro Tsukada scored his fifth goal of the season against Coastal Carolina to go along with his team-high nine assists.

The Mountaineers are now in second in place in the Sun Belt with 15 points, just one point behind No. 1 UCF. If West Virginia wins its final two games of the season, it will host the first two rounds of the Sun Belt Tournament as one of the top two seeds.

Kentucky is led by 12th-year head coach Johan Cedergren, who is 136-62-37 with the Wildcats, including a 4-6-4 mark this season. The Wildcats were picked to win the Sun Belt this season after winning the conference in 2022 and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

Kentucky is averaging 1.07 goals per game while conceding 1.21 goals per contest. Isaiah Chisolm and Aboubacar Camara each have eight points (3g, 2a) to lead the team. Casper Mols has a .727 save percentage with 40 saves this season.