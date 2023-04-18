WVU third baseman JJ Wetherholt takes ground balls before the Mountaineers take on Pitt at PNC Park on April 20, 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

The West Virginia baseball team is set to take on the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, Wednesday at 6 p.m. at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. It will be the 206th all-time meeting between these two diamond rivals and the third at the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game can be streamed on ACC Digital Network Extra and can also be heard on the Mountaineer Sports Network baseball radio network, including the flagship station 100.9 Jack FM in Morgantown, and on the Varsity Network app. Andrew Caridi will bring you all the play-by-action.

The Mountaineers are coming off a successful weekend in Stillwater which saw them take two of three from Oklahoma State, winning Friday and Saturday before falling in the finale.

Graduate student Tevin Tucker is one of WVU’s hottest hitters as he has 10 hits in his last four games which includes two three-hit games and a four-hit game on Sunday, his first time this season hitting leadoff.

Junior Landon Wallace is also on a roll as he is hitting .412 in his last 10 games with four home runs, including a big three-run shot in the eighth inning of Saturday’s 9-5 victory over the Cowboys.

Sophomores JJ Wetherholt and Grant Hussey also hit home runs over the weekend to give them each eight for the season, tying them with redshirt-senior Caleb McNeely for the team lead.

Freshman Carson Estridge will make his first career start on Wednesday. In six appearances out of the bullpen, he is 2-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched.

Pitt enters the matchup with a 16-18 record but is coming off a series win at No. 7 Virginia.

Kyle Hess leads the Panthers with a .355 batting average while CJ Funk has a team-high 12 home runs. As a team, Pitt has a good eye at the plate as the Panthers have drawn 220 walks, eighth-most in the nation.

Dylan Simmons and Matthew Fernandez each have 39 strikeouts out of the bullpen, the most among relievers while Nash Bryan has four saves. Fernandez will make his first start of the season against the Mountaineers.