MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University rifle team held onto the No. 1 ranking in the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) poll, the organization announced.

The Mountaineers are a perfect 6-0 on the season including a 3-0 mark in the Great American Rifle Conference. West Virginia is coming off of wins over No. 2 TCU and formerly No. 3 Nebraska over the weekend.

WVU holds the top aggregate (4743.4) and smallbore (2361.6) average in the nation. West Virginia’s average of 2381.8 in air rifle is second behind TCU.

No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Alaska Fairbanks, No. 4 Nebraska, and No. 5 Air Force follow behind and rounded out the top five. Joining WVU in the poll from the GARC are No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 8 Memphis, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 12 Navy, No. 13 Akron, and No. 15 Army.

Fifth-year senior Mary Tucker leads the nation in smallbore average at 593 and is second in aggregate average at 1189.2. The Sarasota, Florida native also ranks eighth in air rifle at 596.2.

West Virginia returns to action at 9 a.m. on Nov. 11-12 when it hosts Air Force, Murray State, and Nebraska for the WVU Fall Classic inside the WVU Shell Building.