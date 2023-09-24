A pair of former Mountaineer hurlers were on the mound in Major League ballparks Saturday night. John Means was near-perfect, while Michael Grove made his return to the big leagues.

Means, a 2014 draft pick out of West Virginia University, took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Saturday evening in Cleveland. Means was making just his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for 17 months. Means and Baltimore won the game 2-1.

The former Mountaineer allowed just three baserunners in 7 1/3 innings on the mound. The lone hit he surrendered was a solo home run in the seventh.

He threw 96 pitches and struck out four, marking his most punchouts since April 8, 2022, and his highest pitch total since Sept. 26, 2021. By earning the winning decision, Means earned his first victory since Sept. 20, 2021.

Means’ start was important on several levels for the Baltimore Orioles, who have already clinched a postseason berth. The win lowered the Orioles’ magic number to clinch the division title to five. It also extended Baltimore’s streak of consecutive series without being swept to 89, the third-longest in MLB history.

“I felt in control and I felt like I was locating just as well [as two years ago]. Yeah, I felt in control,” Means told reporters following the game. “I mean, I knew [a no-hitter] was a possibility, but I was just trying to get outs and trying to get deep in the game, to be honest.”

Across the country, Grove made his return to the big leagues. Following more than a month-long stint on the injured list, the Wheeling, West Virginia, native pitched on an MLB mound Saturday for the first time since August 5.

Grove pitched two innings and did not surrender a hit. He allowed just one opposing batter to reach base and struck out three. With Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen keeping the opposing San Francisco Giants at bay, he aided in future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw earning the 210th regular-season win of his career.

Grove was activated from the IL ahead of the Dodgers’ game on Saturday. It remains to be seen how he will factor into Los Angeles’ plans for the postseason. However, it appears he will be given chances over the last few days of the regular season to show he has what it takes to pitch meaningful innings in October.

“We’re going to give Michael every opportunity,” LA manager Dave Roberts said Friday. “… What we’ve seen from Michael this year, he’s been great. He does something different – it’s a different throw. It’s a plus slider with a fastball. So, he’s unique in that sense. So, he’s going to get every opportunity.”

Major League Baseball’s postseason begins with the Wild Card round on October 3. Alek Manoah is the most recent WVU player to appear in the MLB playoffs, doing so last year.