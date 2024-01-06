MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University gymnastics team opens its 2024 campaign with a dual meet against Temple on Sunday, Jan. 7. The meet is set for 2 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The meet marks the beginning of the Mountaineers’ season-long celebration of 50 Years of WVU Gymnastics, as the team commemorates 50 years of varsity status, dating back to 1974. Sunday’s contest is the squad’s Mental Health Awareness Meet, as the Mountaineers help shine a positive light on mental health and the importance for all ages. There will be a stress reliever giveaway for the first 250 fans.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on meet day.

Michael Minnich and Kaylyn Millick will have the call of Sunday’s meet on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. Live stats also are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers are set to open their season at home for the first time since 2021. West Virginia is 10-12 in season-opening meets under 13th-year head coach Jason Butts.

Temple and WVU meet for the 51st time in program history on Sunday, with the Mountaineers holding a 49-1 advantage in the all-time series. The two teams last met on Jan. 26, 2020, with West Virginia claiming a 196.025-191.925 victory in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers return to competition in 2024 after finishing the 2023 campaign with a 12-9 overall record, as well as a 1-2 mark in conference competition. For the second year in a row, West Virginia placed third at the Big 12 Championship, hosted by the Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, with a 196.225 team score. West Virginia made its 43rd NCAA Regional Championships appearance in 2023, earning an automatic bye into the Second Round for the first time since 2019. Going into the regional meet, WVU boasted a 196.515 National Qualifying Score (NQS), its highest in program history.

In the final Road to Nationals rankings of 2023, WVU ranked No. 19 on floor exercise with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 49.380. West Virginia’s floor lineup posted a season best of 49.575 in 2023, marking the Mountaineers’ highest floor total since 2016 as all six gymnasts posted a 9.9 or higher. WVU enters 2024 having been ranked inside the top 25 on floor for 29 of the last 30 weeks, dating back to Jan. 25, 2021. West Virginia also finished the season with its highest vault ranking of the year, checking in at No. 19 with a 49.195 NQS.

Three seniors return to lead the team this season, including Ellen Collins, Kiana Lewis and Abbie Pierson. Pierson is the most experienced gymnast on the roster, having competed in 48 meets entering her fifth season at WVU and amassing 1,416.65 points. The New Kensington, Pennsylvania, native was second on the squad with 430.4 points in 2023, while also tying for second on the team with four event wins and 11 total podium finishes.

Additionally, six freshmen look to make their Mountaineer career debuts this season, including Kaylei Adams, Julia Brown, Jurnee Lane, Amber Lowe, Jayden McDonnell and Ashton Meuret.