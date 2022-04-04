WVU baseball tops No. 12 TCU to open Big 12 play with a bang – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast West Virginia baseball headed to Fort Worth as the underdog, but it's coming back to Morgantown with a pair of wins after taking its first Big 12 series over No. 12 TCU. GBN's Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio recap an exciting three games for the Mountaineers before they look ahead to a four-game home stand against Marshall and Baylor. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano, to have future episodes delivered to you. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite Apple or Android device for more coverage on WVU baseball throughout the season.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s series win over No. 12 Texas Christian marked a successful start to Big 12 Conference play for the Mountaineers.

Not only was it the first-ever series win for the Mountaineers (16-10, 2-1 Big 12) over the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, but it was also WVU’s first road series win over a ranked team since early April 2019.

Randy Mazey’s group won the weekend opener in dramatic fashion on Friday night, and used dominant pitching to take the series on Sunday.

For that, the Mountaineers were rewarded.

Following a successful weekend in the Lone Star State, West Virginia jumped 26 spots in the RPI. The Mountaineers, who ranked 71st in the metric heading into the weekend, have risen to No. 45.

Despite the big jump, WVU still ranks seventh in the loaded Big 12 in RPI. The Mountaineers are a few spots behind TCU, and eight spots behind Baylor.

The Big 12 is one of just three conferences, along with the ACC and SEC, to have at least seven members ranked in the Top 50 of the RPI.

West Virginia hosts Baylor (16-11, 2-4 Big 12) for a three-game series beginning Friday at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Before that, the Mountaineers will host Marshall (13-14-1, 3-6 C-USA) at home Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.