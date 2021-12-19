Mountaineers make big jump in NET Rankings after win over UAB

West Virginia (10-1) made a big jump in the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) Rankings on Sunday following the Mountaineers’ win over UAB.

WVU trailed by nine points with eight minutes to go, before mounting a comeback that ended with a 65-59 victory over the Blazers in West Virginia’s first true road game of the year.

With the win, WVU jumped 19 spots in the NET Rankings, moving all the way from No. 58 to No. 39.

Bob Huggins’ group leapfrogged UAB in the process, as the Blazers fell from No. 34 to No. 50.

The Big 12 Conference continues to be one of the toughest leagues in the country this year, as five conference members are inside the top 30 in the NET Rankings. Seven of the ten teams in the league are ranked in the top 50 as of Sunday.

West Virginia currently has a pair of Quad 1 wins, and two other Quad 2 victories.

The NET Rankings take into account wins and losses, strength of schedule, scoring margin and other factors. The rankings are also a big factor in NCAA Tournament seeding.

More information on how the NET Rankings are calculated can be found here.

West Virginia has not yet been ranked in either the AP or Coaches Polls this season, though the Mountaineers did receive votes last week. Those polls will both be updated on Monday.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had West Virginia as a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament heading into the weekend.