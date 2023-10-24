WVU moves up the rankings once again, as this season continues to be historic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dan Stratford and the West Virginia men’s soccer team (11-0-4, 4-0-3 Sun Belt) have moved up three spots and are now the No. 2-ranked team in the country in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25. This matches the program’s highest ranking in the poll’s history, a mark set on Sept. 19 earlier this season.

The Mountaineers received one first-place vote. It’s the second time this month WVU has earned a vote for the top spot in the poll.

UCF, the top team in the Sun Belt Conference, checks in at No. 1 in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Poll. Marshall, who WVU is tied with for second place in the Sun Belt, dropped five spots to No. 6.

West Virginia claimed the top spot in the country in two collegiate soccer Top 25 polls on Monday. Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News both have WVU in the No. 1 spot in their rankings this week — marking the first time in 63 seasons that the program has occupied the top ranking in any national poll.

The Mountaineers, ranked fifth in last week’s Coaches Poll, picked up a pair of key victories, including a commanding 5-2 win over the then-No. 1-ranked Herd. West Virginia also collected a 2-0 shutout decision on the road at Coastal Carolina.

Stratford and company are fifth in the nation in RPI, as of Tuesday. The Mountaineers have a 15-match unbeaten streak, which is the longest in the country.

West Virginia has two games remaining on its regular-season slate. Stratford’s crew will go on the road to face Kentucky on Friday. The Wildcats also defeated then-No. 1 Marshall over the weekend. WVU will then return home to host Old Dominion for Senior Night on Tuesday, Oct. 31.