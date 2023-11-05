WVU bashes BYU, becomes bowl eligible – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The Mountaineers produced their most complete performance of the season against BYU, winning 37-7 in their penultimate home game of 2023. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone react to the victory and head coach Neal Brown's postgame thoughts.

Following its dominant victory over BYU, the West Virginia football team (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) received votes in both the AP and USA Today Coaches Top 25 polls on Sunday.

The Mountaineers received three votes from the Associated Press voters. In order by number of votes, WVU checks in at No. 35 in the poll. This is the first time WVU has received at least one vote in the AP Poll since Week 8.

With one vote from the coaches, West Virginia is essentially ranked 39th in the country in that ranking system.

Neal Brown’s crew is in a five-way tie for third place in the Big 12 Conference standings and only one game out of first place in the league.

WVU has just three games remaining in the regular season. Next up for the Mountaineers is a road contest this Saturday at Oklahoma. The Sooners (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) have slipped to No. 17 in the latest AP Top 25 after back-to-back losses. Kickoff between WVU and OU is set for 7 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised nationally on Fox.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday.