MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Junior Danny Berlitz of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team is set to compete at the 2023 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships from March 22-25, at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Berlitz’s NCAA appearance marks the sixth consecutive season the men’s swimming program has qualified for the championship after David Dixon made five consecutive appearances from 2018-2022, and diver PJ Lenz qualified in 2022.

The men’s program also holds the second longest active streak of all WVU men’s sports teams in qualifying for NCAA Championships, while wrestling currently sits in first.

Berlitz is set to represent West Virginia in the 400 IM, 200 IM and 200-yard breaststroke events.

ESPN will provide live coverage of each day’s prelim and finals events on ESPN+. Preliminary sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, while each night’s finals are set to begin at 6 p.m.

Fans also can follow along with live swimming results here, as well as on the Meet Mobile app.

“Very happy for Danny and looking forward to seeing him compete this week at NCAAs,” said coach Vic Riggs. “Danny came to WVU under a difficult transfer situation which required him to do a year of academic residency and not compete.”

“During all this time, he remained focused and determined to get back to the level of student-athlete he was at Michigan and represent WVU as NCAAs,” Riggs continued. “He’s worked extremely hard in and out of the pool to be here.”

Competition for the Drums, Pennsylvania, native will begin on Thursday, appearing in the 200 IM prelims, before racing in the 400 IM on Friday. To conclude NCAAs, Berlitz will compete in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday.