MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight members of the West Virginia University rifle team will set their sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics from Dec. 8-13, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The competitions serve as part two of the smallbore and air rifle trials.

Fifth years Malori Brown and Mary Tucker, seniors Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez, junior Gavin Barnick and freshmen Griffin Lake and Maximus Duncan are all set to compete.

The event opens on Friday, Dec. 8, with competition at the Winter Air Gun Championship before transitioning to the smallbore Olympic Trials on Monday, Dec. 11.

Following the first part of the Olympic Trials that took place in October, four Mountaineers are inside the top five of the overall standings entering the weekend.

In smallbore, Sanchez sits tied for third on the men’s side while Tucker is second and McGhin is third in the women’s competition. In air rifle, Tucker sits in third as Gavin Barnick is fourth for the men.

Of note, this weekend’s points will carry over to the third part of the Rifle Olympic Trials. Total scores from all three parts of the trials will be used to determine the team competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Recaps will be available following the conclusion of Sunday’s final and Wednesday’s final on WVUsports.com.