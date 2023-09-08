MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 16 West Virginia University men’s soccer team returns home on Saturday for a top-25 showdown with No. 3 Portland. Kickoff from Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 1 p.m.

Admission for Saturday’s matchup is free for all fans.

Michael Minnich will be on the call of Saturday’s contest on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers jumped into the latest United Soccer Coaches poll this week after starting the season 4-0, defeating California Baptist, Bucknell, Yale and American, while outscoring the opposition, 9-1.

Sophomore Marcus Caldeira has scored in all four contests this season and is tied for the NCAA lead with five goals, matching his total output from 2022.

Senior Yutaro Tsukada and junior Carlos Hernando were each named to National Teams of the Week for their strong performances against Bucknell and Yale. Tsukada was honored by College Soccer News after tallying a goal and an assist against both the Bisons and the Bulldogs while Hernando was recognized by TopDrawerSoccer for contributing to two shutouts on the back line while playing every minute and allowing just one shot on goal.

Despite allowing his first goal of the season, senior Jackson Lee is still sixth in the country with a 0.25 goals against average and 15th with an .889 save percentage.

It is the third straight season that a top-three team in the nation has come to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers are 1-0-1 in the previous two, defeating No. 3 Pitt, 2-1, in 2021 while drawing with No. 2 Kentucky, 3-3, last season. It is also the only Division I men’s soccer game in the country this weekend between two undefeated and untied teams.

Portland is led by eighth-year head coach Nick Carlin-Voigt, who is 74-37-14 during his tenure with the Pilots. The Pilots are 3-0-0 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, the highest ranking for the program since 1992.

Portland has the top offense in the nation as the Pilots lead the NCAA in goals per game (4.33), assists per game (5.33), assists (16) and points per game (14.00). They are second in total goals (13) and total points (42) despite playing just three games so far this season.

The Pilots have a balanced attack as four players already have multiple goals led by three each from Jacob Babalai and Nick Fernandez. Junior Kevin Bonilla leads the nation with five assists while Fernandez and Sebastian Nava both have three.