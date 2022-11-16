The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the WVU Invitational for the third time from Nov. 17-19, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

Competition begins on Thursday, Nov. 17, with preliminary action set for 10 a.m. ET and finals set for 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday’s events will follow the same schedule.

Live results from the WVU Invitational are available on the Meet Mobile, with diving results available throughout the weekend on DiveMeets.com.

The Mountaineers welcome eight swimming and diving programs, and seven additional diving programs to Morgantown this weekend. Colgate, Drexel, East Carolina (women), Old Dominion, Seton Hall, Villanova and William & Mary make up the swimming competition. Over in the diving well, Alabama, Army, Duquesne, James Madison, Liberty, Navy and Toledo will be in attendance.

Thursday’s action features the 200 freestyle relay, 500 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free and 400 medley relay. Friday continues with the 200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 800 free relay. Action concludes on Saturday with the 200 back, 100 free, 1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly and 400 free relay.

Competition from the diving well begins with the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter prelims at 12:30 p.m., on Thursday, with finals in the respective events starting at 6:15 p.m. On Friday, the men will compete on 3-meter and the women will participate on 1-meter, with prelims beginning at 12:30 p.m., and finals commencing at 6:15 p.m., following the conclusion of the first swimming relays.

Diving action concludes on Saturday, as the men and women move to platform. Prelims are tabbed for 12:30 p.m., and finals will take place at 6 p.m.

The Mountaineers last competed when they traveled to University Park, Pennsylvania for their second dual meet of the season, on Nov. 4-5. The Nittany led off with a, 208-92, victory over the women’s squad on Friday night, followed by a men’s, 200.5-96.5, loss on Saturday.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.