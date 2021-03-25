Mountaineers tennis to conclude homestand against Kansas, K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) concludes its four-match homestand from March 26-28, as the Mountaineers get set to welcome No. 44 Kansas and Kansas State to Morgantown this weekend

WVU’s matchup against the Jayhawks on Friday, March 26, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. First serve against the Wildcats on Sunday, March 21, is set for 10 a.m. Both matches are expected to be played at the Mountaineer Tennis Courts, but if inclement weather should arise, this weekend’s matches will be moved indoors at the Summit Tennis Academy.

“This weekend is another opportunity for our team to get better,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We have competed well in matches, but it is time for us to mature and take advantage of competitive situations. We are looking forward to challenging ourselves against Kansas and Kansas State.”

West Virginia and Kansas (6-6, 0-2 Big 12) will meet on the tennis court for the eighth time on Friday. The Mountaineers are seeking their first-ever win against the Jayhawks. A season ago, WVU and Kansas were scheduled to square off in Morgantown on April 3, before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the rest of the 2020 spring season. The last time the two teams met was April 7, 2019, when then-No. 14 KU defeated the Mountaineers, 6-1, at the Jayhawks Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Mountaineers and Kansas State (5-5, 0-3 Big 12) are set to meet for the 11th time in the series on Sunday. WVU also is seeking its first win against the Kansas State this weekend. Last year’s matchup against K-State, originally scheduled for April 5, in Morgantown, also was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. West Virginia and Kansas State last met on April 18, 2019, in the opening round of the 2019 Big 12 Championship in Lawrence. KSU took the opening-round match by defeating WVU, 4-0.

West Virginia opened its four-match homestand last weekend against a pair of ranked Big 12 opponents. The Mountaineers began the weekend on March 19, against No. 41 TCU at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown. WVU won the doubles team point and the No. 6 singles match, but TCU ultimately took the match by a score of 5-2. West Virginia concluded the weekend on March 21, against No. 30 Texas Tech. Playing with an incomplete lineup, the Mountaineers suffered the defeat to the Red Raiders, 7-0.



