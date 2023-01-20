The West Virginia University women’s swimming and diving team (0-1) returns to competition on Saturday, Jan. 25, for a dual meet against Iowa State, at Beyer Pool in Ames, Iowa.

Saturday’s action is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Results from the meet will be available through the Meet Mobile App.

The matchup against ISU marks WVU’s first Big 12 dual of the 2023 season. At last year’s contest, the Mountaineers fell to the Cyclones, 198-101. Sophomore Mia Walters paced the women in the 200 fly in 2:04.62. Junior Abby Reardon competed in the women’s 200 freestyle finishing with a time of 1:52.11, good enough for second place. Sophomore Emily Knorr notched third place in the 1650 (17:41.97).

In the diving well, then-senior Camille Burt paced the women in the 3-meter, taking second with a score of 286.55. Sophomore Sarah Krusinski finished in third with a mark of 259.90. Krusinski secured second place on the 1-meter to lead the Mountaineers, earning a score of 260.20. Burt followed in third (249.35), while senior Marian Tiemeier finished fourth (246.90).

West Virginia is coming off the Backyard Brawl against Pitt in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 13-14. The women fell to the Panthers 182-116.

Iowa State comes into Saturday’s meet with a 3-1 record in dual meet action. The Cyclones are led by All-American head coach Duane Sorenson, who entered his 26th season with ISU this year.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.